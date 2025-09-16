Cleveland Browns bring back fan favorite wide receiver to the practice squad
The Cleveland Browns announced that three new players have been added to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday.
They added offensive linemen Joshua Miles and Tyree Phillips as well as cornerback Tre Avery on practice squad deals.
But more notably, wide receiver Gage Larvadain is back with the Browns on the practice squad.
Larvadain made the team’s initial 53-man roster at the end of August after a tremendous training camp and productive preseason with the Browns. But when the team activated rookie running back Quinshon Judkins before Week 2, Larvadain was released.
Now back on the practice squad, Larvadain will be eligible to be elevated for games. Cleveland’s wide receiver room is thin, with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond as the only healthy pass catchers after Deandre Carter was ruled out of Week 2’s game with a concussion.
Larvadain caught nine passes for 94 yards and one touchdown during Cleveland’s three preseason games. He also rushed for four yards and a touchdown on his lone carry.
After a successful 2023 with the Miami RedHawks of the Mid-American Conference, Larvadain transferred to South Carolina where he caught 19 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown during his senior season. The year prior at Miami, he caught 42 passes for 679 yards and two touchdowns.
The Browns can use any help that they can get at wide receiver as the team moves forward this season.
In back-to-back weeks, Cleveland’s offense has struggled and the receivers have taken a lot of criticism for costly drops leading to interceptions. During Week 2’s meltdown against the Baltimore Ravens, wide receivers not named Jeudy combined for four receptions and just 33 yards. That’s not going to cut it in a game where quarterback Joe Flacco had 45 passing attempts.
To make room on the roster, the Browns waived defensive tackle Ralph Holley, offensive lineman Logan Brown and cornerback LaMareon James from the team’s practice squad.
While the Browns have not had much success developing young wide receivers in the Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry era, Larvadain is 22 years old and showed a lot of promise during the preseason.
The Browns host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Huntington Bank Stadium. While Larvadain is unlikely to get an elevation off of the team’s practice squad for this matchup, the Browns are in the midst of a rebuild and an opportunity could come for him soon.