Browns' Dawand Jones Shows Off Basketball Skills, Appears Healthy
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones actually had dreams of playing in the NBA (reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated), but he was obviously much more suited for the NFL.
That does not mean he doesn't still hoop in his spare time, though.
Jones was recently playing basketball at the Dizzy Pro-Am in Indianapolis, and while he wasn't exactly moving like Donovan Mitchell, he was scoring some buckets.
Remember: Jones underwent knee surgery after last December, so it's good to see him ably moving around.
The Browns probably aren't crazy about the idea of Jones burning up the court, especially after coming off a significant knee injury.
However, Jones looks perfectly fine, and this is even more evidence that he will absolutely be a full go for Week 1 come September.
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old was pressed into starting duty during his rookie campaign due to injuries along Cleveland's offensive line, playing in 11 games with nine starts.
Jones put forth an impressive showing, so much so that some feel he is a big-time building block for the Browns moving forward.
With Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills both recovering from knee surgery themselves, Jones could have a great opportunity to really make his mark in 2024.
Of course, it could also create a problem—albeit a cushy one—in the trenches for Cleveland, as Jones, Conklin and Wills will all be battling for playing time.