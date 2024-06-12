Browns' Deshaun Watson: "If I Was At The Bottom, No One Would Talk About Me"
Since 2020, Deshaun Watson has been on a roller coaster ride that is unlike anything we have ever seen before. His 2020 season reminded everyone of what peak Watson could be, a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
Since then it has been all downhill. He sat out all of 2021 amidst some brewing controversy around his off-field allegations. He then was traded to Cleveland in 2022, where he was suspended for 11 games and then came back and was shakey at best. In 2023, he had Cleveland starting to pick up steam. He was building chemistry with Amari Cooper and had the fanbase believing that he still had it. Then, he was put on the shelf with a broken shoulder and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
It's been a long and hard four years for Watson, who is scratching and clawing to dig his way out of it. One thing that hasn't wavered over the years is Watson's confidence in himself.
On Tuesday afternoon after the Browns' first mandatory minicamp practice, Watson was asked what he would say to people that have comments about his way back being a long and windy process.
He said, "Each and every fan, each and every media person wants to see me at a level that I'm capable of doing. That's the standard." Watson continued, "If I was at the bottom, no one would talk about me. So the way I see it, if people are talking about me... then I must be pretty damn good."
Houston Deshaun Watson is in there somewhere and he himself knows it. He knows that the waiting game is over and the excuses have run their course. It is time for him to show up for this Cleveland franchise and show everyone who is doubting his abilities that he still has what it takes to be a top-five quarterback in this league.