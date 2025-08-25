Browns First Wave of Roster Cuts Revealed
Training camp and preseason may be over, but Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski still have plenty of work to do before Week 1 kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals. The primary focus for the team this summer was finding a new starting quarterback, after Deshaun Watson reruptured his Achilles tendon during rehabilitation last winter. They added four different candidates to vie for the QB1 spot, and ultimately, Joe Flacco was awarded the gig for the season opener.
The quarterback competition is far from over, though. Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders could potentially overtake Flacco at any time, considering the Browns' announcement only locked in the starter for Week 1. However, there's plenty more to do with the roster before they even consider making a change at QB1.
Like every team in the NFL, Cleveland will have to cut down its training camp and preseason roster to 53 players for the 2025 campaign. The Browns made their first wave of cuts earlier today. They still have several deliberations to make, but they've made some significant headway with their final depth chart.
Cleveland Browns cut 21 players ahead of final 53-man roster
To whittle down their roster, the Cleveland Browns terminated the contracts of four players and waived 17 others. The four whose agreements were voided, or released, can immediately test the free agent market with any other NFL team while the remaining 17 will have to sit on the waiver wire to see if they're claimed first.
The Browns terminated the contracts of:
QB Tyler Huntley
CB Tony Brown II
T Jackson Barton
S Nik Needham
They waived the following:
CB Chigozie Anusiem
DE K.J. Henry
CB Christian Holmes
TE Sal Canella
G Javion Cohen
T Sebastian Gutierrez
DT Ralph Holley
LB Charlie Thomas III
T Lorenzo Thompson
G Dartanyan Tinsley
TE Mitchell Van Vooren
C Bucky Williams
CB Keenan Isaac
T Jason Ivey
DE Titus Leo
LB Marvin Moody
CB Darius Rush
These lists include two former fifth-round picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, Darius Rush and K.J. Henry, as well as a seventh-rounder from 2022, Christian Holmes. This first wave was likely the easy part for General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. They'll have several tougher decisions to make to cut down to their final 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season.