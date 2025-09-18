Browns hosted free agent punters after Corey Bojorquez injured ankle on blocked punt
The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their most important, underrated players on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Punter Corey Bojorquez was limited at practice on Wednesday. The reliable punter injured his right ankle on the blocked punt that was nearly returned for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
“We’ll see,” Cleveland’s special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone told reporters on Thursday when asked about his punter’s availability for Week 3.
Ventrone also noted that rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, who struggled immensely in Week 1 but redeemed himself on Sunday, would have handled the punting duties if Bojorquez was unable to return after the blocked punt.
The Browns worked out a few veteran punters this week, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Yet still, Ventrone’s refusal to commit to Bojorquez is alarming. Cleveland’s offense has been really bad throughout their first two games, falling short of scoring 20 points in each affair. It’s possible to say that Bojorquez is one of the team’s most important pieces because of how bad the offense is. At least when they stall out, the veteran punter can flip the field for Cleveland’s stout defense.
Bojorquez has already punted the ball seven times in nine games for the Browns this season. He’s averaging 45.7 yards per punt. He’s pinned three of those seven boots within the 20-yard line. Only one has bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
Upon entering the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Bojorquez has been a reliable punter. He missed just one game since his time in Cleveland. That lone missed game happened all the way back in 2023. Outside of that one missed game, the 29 year-old California-native has been the definition of available.
Since Bojorquez has been one of Cleveland’s best players, Cleveland’s rookie kicker, Szmyt, hasn’t had any opportunity to punt. Szmyt did not handle punting duties during his time at Syracuse either, but he is their all-time leading points scorer with 354 and field goal completions with 65.
The Browns did not sign any of the punters that they had in town for workouts, so if Bojorquez is not healthy enough to suit up against the Packers on Sunday, it will likely be Szmyt handling both kicking and punting duties – a tall task for a rookie who has struggled at his main position early in his professional career.
Certainly, Stefanski, Ventrone and Browns fans everywhere will be hoping that Bojorquez, who led the NFL in punting just one year ago, will be healthy enough to help the team flip the field.