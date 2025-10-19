Browns injury report sidelines key contributors ahead of Dolphins game
The Cleveland Browns will officially be without two key members in the trenches against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.
The Browns and Dolphins are both 1-5, with each team getting more desperate for victories every week. Unfortunately, the Browns will be without several key players for this matchup.
Starting right tackle Jack Conklin, who has struggled to stay healthy all season, will be sidelined with a concussion that he sustained against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. While Conklin returned to practice in a limited capacity later in the week, he’s still not ready to face the Dolphins.
This means the Browns will deploy their seventh different starting offensive line unit this season to try and protect rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The Browns will also be without second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who has yet to make his season debut after an offseason knee surgery. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has listed Hall as “day-to-day” as he gets closer to a return from the injury. Similarly to Conklin, despite returning to practice, he’s just not ready to go.
Prior to Sunday, the Browns had ruled out starting tight end David Njoku, who left Sunday’s loss against the Steelers several times before being ruled out with a knee injury. Njoku caught several difficult pass attempts from Gabriel and was very beat up by the end of the Steelers game.
On a positive note, the Browns will have rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham, who has started every game for Cleveland since becoming the No. 5 overall pick. The Browns will also have wide receiver Gage Larvadain, who was questionable coming into this game but has earned opportunities with Cedric Tillman and Deandre Carter on the injured reserve.
Larvadain will join Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond as healthy pass catchers for the Browns on Sunday.
Conklin’s injury is probably the most significant. With plenty of rain and wind in the forecast, the Browns will need to lean on the run game. Stefanski faced plenty of criticism for not utilizing rookie phenom Quinshon Judkins during Sunday’s loss in Pittsburgh. If the offensive line has a difficult time blocking for the rookie back, it will be tough for the Browns to find a path to victory.
Other inactive players for the Browns include running back Raheim Sanders and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
Sunday’s game feels like a pivotal one for the future outlook of Stefanski as the leader of this team. The Browns will need their healthy players to pick up the slack to secure a win.