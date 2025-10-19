How the Cleveland Browns can beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns host the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field in Week 7.
Both teams are 1-5 and look desperate for wins. Miami’s Mike McDaniel comes into this matchup on the hot seat after a bad season last year and a very slow start. Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski sees that same pressure mounting after watching the Tennessee Titans fire Brian Callahan with a 4-19 record over the last two seasons – the same record as the Browns.
This is a winnable game for the Browns because of how inconsistent Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been. Cleveland’s defense should give the Browns a chance on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what the Browns need to do to get past the Dolphins.
1. Run the ball
Rain and high winds are in the forecast for the Browns, making it a great day to just run Quinshon Judkins.
Stefanski was criticized – even by superstar defensive end Myles Garrett – for the lack of production on the ground with Judkins during Cleveland’s loss in Pittsburgh last week.
The Steelers were able to predict that Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was not going to take many shots down the field, and Stefanski was unable to get the ground game going behind a feeble offensive line.
But Miami’s run defense is the worst in the NFL. Pair that with bad weather, and there’s no reason why Judkins should not be a focal point in this matchup.
2. Keep playing clean football
While Gabriel has been tremendously boring to watch because of the lack of downfield passing threat, he has not turned the football over in his first two NFL starts.
Gabriel likely will not take any more risks, especially in the rain and wind.
Longterm, Gabriel projects as a backup quarterback in the NFL.
The offense has been really bad with Gabriel at the helm, but as long as he’s playing clean football, the defense might have a chance to keep the Browns in this game.
3. Myles Garrett needs to have a day
After not having much of an impact in Cleveland’s loss to the Steelers, Garrett needs to show up in Week 7.
On Friday, Garrett spoke about his frustration with watching Cleveland’s incapable offense. He was frustrated with Joe Flacco’s breakout performance with the Cincinnati Bengals while the Browns have struggled to do anything offensively through six games.
If Garrett can get after Tagovailoa, Miami’s offense will get seriously limited. The Dolphins will try to deploy running back De’Von Achane, but he might not have much luck against Cleveland’s stout defensive line headlined by Garrett.