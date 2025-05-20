Browns Insider Shares Major Update on Nick Chubb
Prior to his devastating knee injury in 2023, Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns expected the running back to be a part of the franchise for his entire career.
The star ball-carrier's torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and medial capsule drastically altered his career trajectory, and one season after returning to the Browns, Chubb is a free agent for the first time as a professional. General manager Andrew Berry and Chubb have both expressed interest in a reunion, but with Cleveland selecting a pair of rookie running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems unlikely that the four-time Pro Bowler will play for the Browns next season.
Despite playing in eight games in 2024, Chubb clearly wasn't back to full strength yet. The 29-year-old ran for a career-low 41.5 yards per game, totaling just 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season.
However, Chubb is not giving up on returning to NFL stardom as he continues to rehab his left knee. In a video posted on social media by running back trainer Brad Lester and shared by Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, Chubb appeared to be practicing jump cuts while running uphill in various change-of-direction drills.
The workout video is a good sign for Browns fans who haven't given up on a potential return to Cleveland for the fan favorite. While there aren't any clips of Chubb's straight-line speed, the bruising running back seems to be cutting and moving well without any limitations in his knee.
Chubb ranks third in Browns franchise history in rushing yards and touchdowns, as well as second in yards per game.