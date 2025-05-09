Cleveland Browns Reveal Brutal Honesty About Nick Chubb's Future
Nick Chubb has been a staple of the Cleveland Browns organization since the team selected him in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, a devastating knee injury in 2023 derailed the star running back's career in Cleveland, and he may not be on the roster for the 2025 season.
The seven-year veteran is currently a free agent, but had engaged in conversations ahead of the draft about potentially returning to Cleveland on a new contract. Browns general manager Andrew Berry, speaking on 92.3 The Fan's "The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima" on Friday morning, shed some doubt on Chubb resigning in Cleveland.
"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I would say that it's probably increasingly unlikely," Berry said. "You're never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick, and I would expect him to take another step being another year removed from the knee injury, but I'd say a return is less likely, at least in the short term, with us right now."
Berry noted that the team feels confident in its two rookie running backs, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, as well as Jerome Ford. Following Chubb's injury, Ford excelled in his relief, putting up 814 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. While his numbers shrank in 2024 when Chubb returned, Berry said he thinks Ford will play a role in the running back room moving forward.
Chubb was a four-time Pro Bowler in Cleveland prior to his injury and one of the top rushers in Browns history. His 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns trail only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly on the Browns' all-time rushing list, while Chubb's 80.5 yards per game ranks second behind Brown.