Browns Exec Reveals Why Team Drafted Quinshon Judkins
For the last seven years, the Cleveland Browns have benefited from Nick Chubb running over defenders and carrying the team to wins. It seems like the team sees a lot of the same qualities in its newest draft pick, Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
The Browns drafted Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round, their third pick in the draft following DT Mason Graham and LB Carson Schwesinger. Shortly after the pick, Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook revealed why the team decided Judkins was their guy.
"He brings the brand of football that we want," Cook said. "AFC North, exceptionally strong, physical. Tough, productive, young guy."
Cleveland thrived off of Chubb's physicality and now looks to do the same with Judkins. There also isn't a guarantee that the team doesn't reunite with Chubb in free agency, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport hinted that the two parties have been having conversations recently.
Judkins began his career at Ole Miss, where he won SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and was named to the All-SEC First Team in each of his first two seasons. He combined for over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns from scrimmage before transferring to Ohio State for his junior year.
In 2024, Judkins split time with fellow draft pick TreVeyon Henderson, who was selected by the Patriots two picks later on Friday. However, he still put up strong numbers, totaling 1,221 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns as the Buckeyes won the National Championship.
Judkins joins a Browns backfield that also has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong.