    December 22, 2021
    Browns’ J.C. Tretter Says NFL Was Never in Favor of Daily COVID-19 Testing

    Cleveland Browns and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter met with the media on Wednesday morning to elaborate on last week’s COVID-19 happenings.
    Author:


    Last week the Cleveland Browns were hit hard with COVID-19 and it resulted in the game being moved with the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL opted to move the game from Saturday to Monday, it allowed Cleveland to slow down the spread, while getting a couple of players back.

    J.C. Tretter is not only a member of the NFLPA, but he is the president of it too. Tretter, the Browns center, was in an awkward position last week due to it being his team dealing with thorn

    It was a busy week and it was tiring, this has been exhausting for everybody, we had to make a lot of decisions without a lot of time to make them,” Tretter told media on Wednesday morning.

    Cleveland’s center didn’t shy away from the fact that the game was close to being canceled all together, but didn’t say if it would have counted as a forfeit or not. Tretter was fighting for the games to be played so that everyone received their game checks.

    As of Wednesday morning the Browns still have 19 players, plus their head coach out with COVID-19. Many are expected back before Saturday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

    This is where it gets interesting. Tretter explained the NFL’s stance on daily testing.

    Read More

    Union's position since July was daily testing is the best option. NFL was never in favor of daily testing. Majority of our membership has been vaccinated, so now doesn't want more testing or stricter protocols. Minority had concern about spread,” Tretter explained.

    So, basically the NFL had planned to loosen up following player vaccinations. Obviously that can’t happen with COVID-19 spread still happening.

    This is now the second year that everyone, not just the NFL has to deal with the major problems from COVID-19. Everyone is exhausted, mental health is more important than ever.

    There’s no perfect answer. In the end I think we’ve done all we can do to figure out last week and move forward,” Tretter said going away.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here.

    

    

    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) snaps the ball against Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Are Waiving Punter Jamie Gillan, Rolling With Dustin Colquitt

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) is carted off the field during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Takkarist McKinley Tore His Achilles' Against Raiders

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Heartbreaking Loss to Raiders

    Winners & Losers: Browns Playoff Hopes Weaken at Hands of Raiders

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and holder A.J. Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson kicked the game winning field goal as Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) walks off the field during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Down 18 to COVID-19, Browns Make Valiant Effort, Fall a Play Short Against Raiders

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) loses the ball from a hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns Takkarist McKinley Carted Off Against Raiders

    Cleveland Browns Have Five Pro Bowlers, Headlined by DPOY Candidate

