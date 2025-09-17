Browns' Jerry Jeudy defends comments, play despite Cleveland's blowout loss to Baltimore
Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stole the headlines last week when he stated that the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary posed “no challenges” for Cleveland’s offense.
Despite having just four receptions for 51 yards in the blowout defeat in Baltimore, Jeudy did not back down from his stance. Upon being asked about the team’s inability to create separation down field for quarterback Joe Flacco, Jeudy asked a reporter if he watched the game or the actual film. When the 26 year-old receiver learned that the reporter didn’t watch the film, he provided a blunt response.
“Watch the film then come back to me,” Jeudy replied.
After being traded from the Denver Broncos last offseason, Jeudy exploded onto the scene with the Browns in 2024. While the offense struggled with Deshaun Watson at the helm, Jameis Winston had an immediate connection with Jeudy, who posted over 200 receiving yards and a touchdown in his return to Denver. Jeudy finished last season with career-high numbers. He had 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.
Through two weeks, Jeudy has nine receptions for 117 yards. While he’s yet to find the endzone in 2025, he certainly remains Cleveland’s top wide receiver.
Jeudy’s comments were not completely off base last week. The Browns out-gained the Ravens in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards in the blowout defeat. It's clear that the former Alabama wide receiver feels as if he's open and creating enough separation when reviewing the game tape.
Despite Cleveland outgaining their opponents, they have been unable to secure victories. They have also been unable to get other wide receivers involved.
In Week 2’s defeat, wide receivers not named Jeudy caught a combined four passes for 33 measly yards. Even though Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has an affinity for utilizing tight ends in the passing game, the offense needs more explosive production out of their receivers.
“That’s what every offensive guy looks for,” Jeudy said about the team’s lack of explosive plays. “That one big play, that one spark that gives the offense momentum and takes advantage of that. I feel like we need that for sure.”
The Browns committed to another week of Flacco as the team’s starting quarterback. After Week 2’s defeat, Stefanski quickly stomped out questions regarding the chances of rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel taking over the reigns of the offense despite his perfect three-for-three drive where he connected with running back Dylan Sampson for an eight-yard garbage time touchdown.
So with Flacco still at the helm, what can Cleveland’s receivers do to create better separation during Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers?
“Just keep running routes,” Jeudy said.