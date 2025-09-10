Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Blasts Baltimore Ravens Secondary
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might have just given the Baltimore Ravens some bulletin board material before Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
Upon being asked about what challenges the Ravens secondary presents, Jeudy had a very blunt response.
“No challenges,” the sixth-year receiver said.
Jeudy had five receptions for 66 yards on eight targets in Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. As the Browns prepare for the Ravens, Jeudy is Cleveland’s primary pass catcher who will now likely get some additional attention from Baltimore’s defensive backs.
While the Ravens are also 0-1 to start the 2025 campaign, they have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and their defense is a big reason why. Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Kyle Hamilton have been a force to be reckoned with in the AFC North for a few seasons together.
The Ravens also added two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander in free agency.
While it’s a star-studded Ravens secondary, to Jeudy’s point, Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills completely shredded them in Week 1. Allen threw for 394 yards. Keon Coleman caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir, James Cook and Joshua Palmer all had at least five receptions as well.
While the offense looked improved for the Browns against Cincinnati, they still mustered just 16 points. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has taken control of his offense and things looked better with veteran Joe Flacco at the helm, but consistency is to be seen as the season prolongs.
Flacco threw for 290 yards on 45 attempts, but that’s mostly because of how much the Browns struggled to get their running game going. Jeudy was the leading receiver for the Browns, but rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson was the team’s second receiving option.
That might not be enough against this Baltimore defense. They are going to be hungry and looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing against the Bills.
On the flip side, Flacco could be eager to show out against the team that he quarterbacked to a Super Bowl victory. Last season, Jeudy faced his former team when the Browns were defeated by the Denver Broncos. Despite the loss, Jeudy caught nine passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.
“As a competitor, of course you want to be able to dominate your former team that you played for,” Jeudy said of Flacco’s return to Baltimore. “Now that you’re playing against them you want to put your best performance in front of you.”
Jeudy is clearly not intimidated by the Ravens’ secondary. But on Sunday, the Browns will find out if he can help Flacco pull off a legendary comeback to Baltimore.