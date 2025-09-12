Browns legend Josh Cribbs calls Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson "two-headed monster"
Over the weekend, Cleveland Browns fans got to see one of the two rookie running backs selected by Andrew Berry in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Alongside other rookies making their NFL debut, Dylan Sampson was a standout at a position that needs help on this Browns team.
With only 29 yards on 12 carries, Sampson did most of his work through the air. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco found the former Tennessee running back eight times for 64 yards, with a whopping 93 (yes, 93) yards after the catch, according to PFF.
With Quinshon Judkins logging a full practice on Thursday and Friday, the Browns will try to catch him up to speed to pair him with Samspon. Judkins will primarily be the lead first and second down back, averaging 5.5 yards per carry over 194 attempts in his last collegiate year at Ohio State. He's officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
There's no doubt that at their full potential, this can be a scary duo for opposing defenses. Former Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs is excited to see them on the field together. They can both run the ball and catch passes, leaving defenses skeptical on every play the Browns run.
"Judkins and Sampson, they will be the two-headed monster," Cribbs said on The Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
Whenever Judkins returns to the field, Andrew Berry will have to make a tough decision about who he wants to keep on this roster as the third running back. Jerome Ford looked like he took a step back this offseason, with Browns legend Hanford Dixon asking the question, “Didn’t Sampson make Jerome Ford look old?”
Tallying only six yards on eight carries, Ford did not look effective at all in the run game. Undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders found the end zone for the Browns, and looked to be their short yardage back over Ford.
This begs the question, do the Browns keep Ford, a player that they are comfortable with, or do they take a risk on Raheim Sanders, the guy who got them in the end zone for the first time this season?
Regardless of who the Browns keep as their third running back, Judkins and Sampson are primed for a big year together. They will play a huge role in this Browns offense, which is begging for playmakers and guys they can rely on. Filling the hole left by Nick Chubb's departure to Houston will be a tall task, but if anyone can do it, Judkins can hopefully be the guy.