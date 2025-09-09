Dylan Sampson Brings Spark to Browns’ Backfield
One of the main concerns for the Cleveland Browns this season was making the shift back to Kevin Stefanski’s offense. It’s a run-first, play-action attack that had already taken the Browns to the playoffs twice before.
To guide that transition, the Browns brought back a familiar face in Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback, who was behind center in the team’s last postseason push, remains a gritty presence who can sell play-action fakes and push the ball downfield when needed.
The bigger question came in the backfield. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the longtime cornerstones of Stefanski’s attack, have since moved on to other teams. That left Stefanski and Andrew Berry no choice but to spend draft capital on the running back position this year. Their answer was Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins. However, due to a now-resolved contract dispute, he wasn’t available for Week 1 against the Bengals.
Given those circumstances, it would’ve been fair to expect the Browns’ running game to sputter. Many figured the RBs wouldn’t be productive enough to control the clock or consistently move the ball. Instead, one of the week’s biggest surprises stepped up: fourth-round selection from Tennessee, Dylan Sampson.
While his rushing totals weren’t eye-popping — just 29 yards on 12 carries — Sampson made his impact felt in the passing game. He hauled in eight checkdowns and screens for 64 yards, becoming the lifeline of the offense. Each reception ignited the crowd, as the five-foot-eight back showed off sharp cuts and gritty runs.
Even so, Stefanski will likely push for more balance. The Browns finished with just 49 rushing yards as a team, a number that won’t be good enough in the long run. But amid that struggle, Sampson emerged as one of several bright spots from the 2025 draft class in Week 1.
His versatility also opens the door for an intriguing backfield tandem. With Judkins expected to debut next week in Baltimore, the Browns could soon pair Sampson’s speed and receiving ability with Judkins’ bruising north-south style. In theory, that combination would give Stefanski the balance he’s been searching for.
That looming debut also creates competition for the final running back spot. Jerome Ford struggled with just eight yards on six carries, while Raheim Sanders managed only three yards but did find the end zone. With Sampson shining and Judkins on the way, tough decisions could be coming for this backfield.
We’ll see if the Browns can get the ground attack rolling, as next week’s trip to Baltimore should be a real test for this backfield.