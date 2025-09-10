Browns Finally Make Progress With Quinshon Judkins
Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will practice with the Cleveland Browns for the first time on Wednesday.
According to Fred Greetham of the Orange and Brown Report, Judkins will see the practice field in Berea for the first time since signing his fully-guaranteed, four-year rookie contract worth $11 million on Saturday.
The Browns getting Judkins back on the practice field is their first real sign of progress since he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp. Judkins missed the entire training camp and preseason as he sorted through his legal issues. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there’s a possibility, even a likelihood, that Judkins can make his professional debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.
The No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was the final rookie to sign his contract and did not play in Cleveland’s first game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has a two-week roster exemption, meaning that the Browns can activate him without waiving another player. This is common practice for draft picks who sign their contracts near the start of the regular season.
Judkins remains the target of an NFL investigation into domestic battery allegations from July where the 21 year-old was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges. However, in recent weeks, Florida prosecutors declined to pursue charges. He was scheduled to meet with the NFL this week, according to Schefter. There’s still no update on a possible suspension.
Cleveland’s fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson was the bright spot of the Browns’ rushing attack during their Week 1 loss to the Bengals. He had 12 carries for just 29 yards but also caught eight passes for 64 yards. Incumbent running back Jerome Ford was not very impactful, getting six carries for just eight total yards.
The addition of Judkins to Cleveland’s run game should be a sight for sore eyes. The Browns let franchise legend Nick Chubb sign with the Houston Texans in free agency, and the Judkins and Sampson run game was set to be the replacement.
Sampson and Ford were unable to get the ground game working against Cincinnati’s poor defense. It’s clear the Browns have a big need at running back, and they will hope that their second-round draft pick will be able to cure some of those woes sooner than later.
After two stellar seasons with Ole Miss, Judkins helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win a National Championship by rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 22 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdown catches as well.
That’s the sort of bell cow production that head coach Kevin Stefanski will need to see from Judkins in Cleveland to properly execute his offense. It might not happen all at once in the NFL, but Judkins returning to practice is a big step in the right direction.