Zion Johnson Explains Why He Decided To Join Cleveland Browns in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have beefed up their offensive line.

Immediately following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded a fifth-round selection for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering window opened on Monday, the Browns signed Zion Johnson away from the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year deal.

It’s clear that Berry is prioritizing rebuilding the entire Browns offensive line this offseason.

According to Johnson, that’s why he put pen to paper on a fresh contract to join the Browns this offseason.

“Looking at the team from the outside in for me, it looked like a team on the rise,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of pieces. The front office is very hellbent on improving the offensive line and improving the team as a whole.”

Johnson said he’s willing to play left guard or right guard – whatever is necessary to help the Browns win.

Johnson reveals who he's excited to block for in Cleveland

Now a member of that team on the rise, Johnson will have an opportunity to block for one of the league’s premier, young running backs in Quinshon Judkins. The 26-year-old guard admitted that earlier in the season when Judkins was coming into his own, he thought it would be fun to block for a runner like that.

“I just remember during the season I was watching one of the games and I saw this young running back that just looked electric and I thought, man, if I had the opportunity to block for someone like that, the sky is the limit,” Johnson said.

The former first-round draft pick reiterated that he believes the Browns are a talented group, and he believes that rehauling the offensive line will help Cleveland be special.

Berry also signed former Pro Bowl center and guard Elgton Jenkins away from the Green Bay Packers in free agency. Johnson said in his brief interactions with Jenkins upon arriving in Cleveland, he can tell that they’re going to bring the correct mindset to the team’s offensive line.

“I think that we’re all alike in that we want to be great, we want to have that synergy as an offensive line,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that he hasn’t spoken with Joel Bitonio, who the Browns are patiently hoping will return for his 13th season with the team. However, he noted that it would be an “honor” to replace the longtime left guard if that’s what he’s called on to do.