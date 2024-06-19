Browns Legend Phil Dawson: "Playing for You Was One Of The Greatest Joys of My Life"
Phil Dawson became a legend for the Cleveland Browns. He survived some of the worst years in Browns football and was one of the shining moments through it all.
He was beloved by the fanbase and that was thanks in large part to his ability to consistently split the uprights. As we have all found out in the post-Dawson era, good kickers are few and far between.
On Tuesday, the kicker took to X to express his gratitude for this honor. He said, "I am incredibly humbled to join the Browns Legends class of 2024. Playing for you was one of the greatest joys of my life. I can’t wait to be with you in September!"
For his 14 seasons in Cleveland, Dawson is being named to the Browns' Legends Class of 2024 , joining the likes of Joe Thomas ('22), Josh Cribbs ('20), Eric Metcalf ('08), and Earnest Byner ('06). The full list can be seen here.
In Dawson's Cleveland career, he made 84 percent of his kicks while being one of the few kickers to solve the kicking equation that was kicking into the Dawg Pound. Dawson was 212-224 on kicks inside 40 yards but was less consistent over 40 yards.
Dawson is second on the Browns' all-time points list with a career total of 1,271, trailing just Lou Groza who finished his career with 1,349. His crowning achievement came from the blizzard game in 2007 against the Buffalo Bills. Dawson made two field goals in Cleveland's 8-0 victory on a day when neither team could run or throw the football.
The Browns will honor Dawson in their week three matchup against the New York Giants on September 22.