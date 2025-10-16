Browns legend wasn't shy about putting Kevin Stefanski on blast after Steelers game
There may not be a hotter seat in the NFL than Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after what has been a disastrous 1-5 start to the regular season.
One specific aspect of the team that Stefanski is really taking a beating on is the performance of the offense. Cleveland has been among the worst offenses in the NFL, with all the blame placed on Stefanski for his play-calling.
That was the biggest reason for BIGPLAY's "The Top Dawgs Show" host, Hanford Dixon, to go off on his program. Dixon was frustrated with how Stefanski called the 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.
"Kevin Stefanski is calling the plays. Okay, plays ain't working. I mean, the plays are not working. For you to have Quinshon (Judkins) touch the ball only 12 times the whole game? 12 times. That's insane. I mean, that just doesn't make any sense. We don't even go down the field, guys. We don't even attempt the big play down the field. I mean, something's wrong with that offense."
Judkins was not able to get into a rhythm because of that, as he only got 36 yards, averaging just three yards per carry. The team finished with 65 yards and under four yards per carry in the loss.
Stefanski put the game on rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel's shoulders as he completed just 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards and took 16 quarterback hits, with six of them being sacks. To Gabriel's credit, he never turned the ball over.
Most play callers would run the ball more with a rookie quarterback who has made just two starts in his career. With Pittsburgh stopping the run and facing a deficit on the scoreboard, Stefanski was forced to throw the football more often.
These are fair criticisms that Stefanski has faced all season. He understands that his job could be on the line with the way the team has played in recent weeks.
This is a Browns offense that has yet to score over 20 points in a game and is the worst scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 13.7 points a game. There are more problems than just a rookie quarterback running the show on the field.
Most Browns fans are expecting a coaching change at this point and are just hoping things won't get worse, but unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be heading in that direction.