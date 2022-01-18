Browns Malik McDowell Arrested on Multiple Charges

Malik McDowell received his second chance at the NFL this year with the Cleveland Browns. The former second-round pick showed flashes with Cleveland and started 14 games this past season. It may be naught as McDowell was arrested in Florida, per South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

McDowell was arrested for public exposure and assault on a deputy. The latter was called a “violent attack” that left the deputy “dazed”, according to the police report filed.

McDowell was charged with exposing himself in public, the assault on an officer and resisting arrest. Police records show that McDowell is still on probation in Michigan, so that will cause more issues as well. McDowell had prior charges in both 2017 and 2019.

The Brown have released the following statement.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. … No further comment at this time.”

For a player that looked to have his career back on track this isn’t good to hear at all. The Browns took a flier on him and it looked to have worked, now there’s a good chance that McDowell never plays in the NFL or for Cleveland again.

Defensive tackle was already a point of emphasis for the Browns this offseason and it just got a lot more important. Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott could be the top two defensive tackles heading into next season, Cleveland badly needs to address the position.

