Browns May Have Received Huge Hint from Titans Ahead of NFL Draft
Regardless of who the Browns view as the best prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, Cleveland's selection is entirely dependent on one factor: the Titans.
Assuming the Browns do not trade their first-round pick, three of EDGE Abdul Carter, QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Cam Ward and DB/WR Travis Hunter will be available for Cleveland to draft at No. 2. On Saturday afternoon, the Browns got some clarity on which direction Tennessee may be leaning with its No. 1 overall pick.
"After yesterday’s Colorado Pro Day, Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders’ camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout," Titans reporter Jim Wyatt wrote in a post on X. "The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive."
By canceling its private workout with the Colorado quarterback, the Titans have raised speculation that the team has already decided to take Miami's Ward. That would leave the Browns with their choice of Sanders, Hunter or Carter.
A Ward-Sanders No. 1-No. 2 combo would mark the third consecutive year that quarterbacks have been taken with the top two picks, and the 11th time ever. Sanders has previously said that he would change the culture wherever he gets drafted, which the Browns need greatly.
While Cleveland still needs a quarterback, recent reporting by The Athletic's Jeff Howe and NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay have revealed that Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, may now be the Browns' most likely selection at No. 2.