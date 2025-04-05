Insider Reveals Massive Intel on Browns' NFL Draft Plans
There has been rampant speculation on what exactly the Cleveland Browns are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and now, we may be finally getting some clarity.
While Shedeur Sanders was initially viewed the favorite to be selected by the Browns, things have apparently changed, as Travis Hunter is now considered the most likely candidate to be chosen by Cleveland in the first round of the draft later this month, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
Hunter is regarded by many as a generational talent, and along with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, the Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver has been labeled one of the two best overall players in this upcoming class.
The Browns definitely need a quarterback more than anything, but rumor has it that they are not enamored with Sanders, who is a polarizing prospect.
Meanwhile, Hunter is generally highly touted by everyone and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also registered 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended as a cornerback, winning the Heisman Trophy award.
The 21-year-old is expected to play wide receiver on the NFL level, and while Cleveland has a massive problem under center, it also needs help at wide out, with Jerry Jeudy representing the only proven option on the team's depth chart.
Obviously, there is still plenty of time for the Browns to decide what they are going to do at No. 2, but perhaps they are reaching a conclusion fairly early in the process.
