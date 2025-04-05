Shedeur Sanders Drops Bold Claim on Potentially Being Drafted by Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been incessantly linked to Shedeur Sanders as they prepare to decide who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, and on Friday, Sanders participated in the Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day.
There has been quite a bit of speculation that Sanders would not want to play for the Browns, but while speaking to reporters after his Pro Day, the polarizing quarterback dropped a bold claim on potentially being drafted by Cleveland.
“It don’t matter where I go," Sanders said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "... I know my change and I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So, wherever I go it’s definitely gonna be an improvement than what it was before I got there."
While that wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement of the Browns, it wasn't a denial, either, but it's important to keep in mind that Sanders is never just going to flat out say, "Yeah, I don't want to go there."
At this point, though, the question may be whether Cleveland actually wants to select Sanders, as recent rumors have suggested that the Browns may choose to go in a different direction.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes.
Sanders is widely viewed as the second-best quarterback in this upcoming class behind Cam Ward, who is expected to go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1.
Cleveland is in desperate need of an answer under center, so the best course of action would probably be taking Sanders. We'll see what happens, though.
