Browns' Myles Garrett Receives Major Respect From Steelers Star
According to the voters, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt were the top two defensive players in the NFL in 2023, as they finished 1 and 2 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Garrett and Watt see each other an awful considering they play in the same division, and it was recently revealed that Garrett watches film of Watt in order to take his game to the next level.
Apparently, it's vice versa for Watt.
"We watch each other's film all the time," Watt told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "I watch a lot of Myles."
Watt added that he will "take a compliment" in reference to Garrett watching his game tape.
The Steelers superstar led the NFL with 19 sacks in 2023, marking the third time he has paced the league in that category. He maxed out at 22.5 sacks in 2021, tying Michael Strahan's single-season record.
Meanwhile, Garrett racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four fumbles and a fumble recovery this past year, making his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl while also earning his third First-Team All-Pro selection.
Garrett is widely regarded as the most dominant defensive player in football heading into 2024, and most have Watt somewhere among the top pass rushers in the game.
Garrett has logged double-digit sacks in six straight campaigns, topping out at 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
The Browns won't see the Steelers until late November when they host Watt and Co. on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 21.
The Steelers will then welcome Cleveland to Pittsburgh on Dec. 8.