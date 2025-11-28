Myles Garrett makes bold prediction about breaking NFL sack record

Myles Garrett has six regular season games remaining to get five more sacks and break the NFL record jointly held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

While Garrett is focused on helping the 3-8 Cleveland Browns win football games, it’s impossible to ignore that he’s on the doorstep of football history.

Garrett’s 18 sacks through the first 12 games of the season already set a personal record for the talented pass rusher. However, he understands that he’s destined for more.

“I don’t even think about it as a want. I just think about it as something I’m gonna knock down,” Garrett said on Friday. “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going, it’s just how far I’m gonna take it.”

Sacks are known to come in bunches and that has certainly been the case for Garrett, who has 13 sacks over his last five games. There is almost no debating that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is playing the best football of his career right now.

Garrett enters Week 13 as a massive -1000 favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year again. He took the award home last season ahead of a very public trade request.

During Garrett’s trade request, he publicly questioned Cleveland’s plans to contend for championships. At 29 years old, Garrett has the personal accolades and now he wants to compete to win a Super Bowl.

This offseason, the Browns must prioritize quickly rebuilding their offense as their defense, headlined by Garrett, is already championship material. As long as Garrett can replicate a season close to this one in 2026, the Browns should be better suited to make the NFL Playoffs as long as they fix their offense.

Earlier this week, Garrett was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Week, tying Browns legend Bernie Kosar for the most of that award in franchise history with five. Garrett sacked Raiders quarterback Geno Smith three times and forced two fumbles in Las Vegas during Cleveland’s much-needed victory.

Despite Garrett’s dominance all season long, Week 12 insultingly marked the first time in 2025 that he received the award.

“They could hand it to him every week as far as I’m concerned,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters once it was announced that Garrett had finally won the weekly honors.

While Garrett probably does deserve the NFL Defensive Player of the Week each and every week as his head coach suggested, his eyes are on a bigger prize – NFL history.