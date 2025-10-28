Browns nauseating offensive stats show Kevin Stefanski changed nothing from 2024

Browns offense 8 games into the 2025 season vs. 2024 season:



PPG

2025: 15.8 (30th)

2024: 15.2 (32nd)



YPG

2025: 263.5 (31st)

2024: 300.8 (28th)



Yards/play

2025: 4.1 (32nd)

2024: 4.6 (32nd)



EPA/play

2025: -0.14 (t-31st)

2024: -0.14 (32nd)



Success rate

2025: 35.2% (32nd)

2024:…