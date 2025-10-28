Kevin Stefanski reportedly contemplating major Browns offensive change
The Cleveland Browns head into their bye week with a 2-6 record and their season is likely over.
While the Browns had tremendously low expectations coming into the season, the results have somehow been very disappointing. Cleveland’s defense can be really good. But the team’s offense needs major work.
After Cleveland suffered another blowout loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he would take a look at everything during the team’s bye week.
That includes potentially giving up play calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.
Stefanski’s press conference on Monday was relatively uninformative. He did not formally announce handing off play calling duties, but refused to commit to anything other than a few injury updates.
Last year, during the height of Cleveland’s offensive struggles in their hapless three win season, Stefanski handed off play calling duties to Ken Dorsey. Ironically, Stefanski handed off the play calling duties in Week 8 last year when Deshaun Watson was injured and replaced by Jameis Winston. After getting embarrassed in Week 8 this year, another change could be on the way.
Dorsey was fired at the conclusion of last year’s season. The marriage with Stefanski just never worked – as they created a zombified offense suited to fit Watson’s skillset. Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator following Dorsey’s dismissal.
The idea was that Rees could bring a fresh perspective to Stefanski’s offense that worked at times with Baker Mayfield and helped Joe Flacco win Comeback Player of the Year during Cleveland’s playoff run in 2023.
Rees has called plays at Alabama and with Notre Dame as an offensive coordinator in college, but he is yet to do so in the NFL.
The team is also having a horrible time trying to develop rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. In Sunday’s loss, Gabriel’s luck ran out as he tossed two interceptions. He looks completely undersized and overmatched every single time he takes the field.
After Sunday’s loss, Stefanski said that Gabriel would remain the team’s starting quarterback moving forward. However, if he’s truly looking at everything, there’s always the possibility that he could change his mind and decide to start rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.
Stefanski admitted last week that Sanders has not received reps in practice with the first team like backup quarterbacks normally do. He explained that since Gabriel is also a rookie quarterback, those practice reps are valuable. Sanders was mysteriously ruled out of Sunday's loss due to back tightness.
Last year when the quarterbacks swapped, so did the play callers. While it’s only been four games, it’s pretty difficult to see a path where Gabriel can become a game changer in the NFL.
The Browns have two weeks until they play the New York Jets during the first weekend into November. Perhaps they will have a new look offensively.