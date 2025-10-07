Mike Tomlin shows major respect to Dillon Gabriel with shocking message before Week 6
Its rare you hear an opposing team's head coach hype up the quarterback they will be taking the field against this weekend.
But division rival Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin just did it.
Ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Steelers meeting this weekend, Tomlin spoke highly of Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is coming off his first career NFL start where he tossed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-33 through the air. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Browns ultimately fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 21-17.
Gabriel was just nominated for Rookie of the Week honors earlier today due to his performance.
Tomlin praised the play Gabriel showed and how his experience playing football has helped him come out strong in his first year in the league.
"This guy has thrown around the football a lot. He's older, more experienced than most rookies," he said. "I think timely processing is his super power and I think his experience and that super power has been on display."
Tomlin has been the head coach for the Steelers for 19 seasons, initially being hired back on January 22, 2007. He has ammassed a record of 186-108, having just three seasons at a direct .500 mark, with the other 16 being well over.
In his illustrious career against the Browns, Tomlin has led the team to a 27-9-1 record and has outscored Cleveland by over 275 points.
Gabriel will have his work cut out for him against one of the top coaches in NFL history, but the 94th overall selection has laid the groundwork. He has put in the work to be the starting quarterback, taking over for veteran Joe Flacco, and has already garnered the support of the rest of the team.
Defensive end and former Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the rookie quarterback.
"[Gabriel] looked like he usually does," he said after the game Sunday. "Composed, making the plays that we know he can make. He put us in position to win. We've got to help ourselves out."
The fact that Garrett came out and spoke highly of Gabriel says a lot. The team needs the locker room to rally around him as they attempt to get the 2025 season back on track. Clearly, he thinks that the former Oregon Duck will give the Browns the best chance to find success.
Gabriel became the 41st Browns quarterback to start a game since the organization returned to the NFL in 1999. The hope now changes for Cleveland to finally settle down with a cornerstone under center.
Gabriel isn't just getting internal praise, as with Tomlin's comments coming out the week of a rival game, others are taking notice of what he can offer to Cleveland's offense.
Now, he just has to back up the hype with a good showing on the road in dangerous territory: Acrisure Stadium.
Cleveland and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m.