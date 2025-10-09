Browns QB Dillon Gabriel sounds off on Joe Flacco trade
The Cleveland Browns quarterback room looks a little different after trading Joe Flacco to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.
Flacco, 40, started the first four games for the Browns this season before being replaced by rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. The former UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon quarterback had a lot to say about Flacco's surprising trade.
“Yeah, found out at the QB meeting, got to talk to Joe right before he was heading out. But like I said before, I appreciate him. He’s a part of the journey and this journey for me individually in the NFL, so grateful for him and wish him the best of luck for sure," Gabriel said.
“I’m not surprised by anything at this point in the NFL. It’s the day and age we live in, so anything can really happen.”
Gabriel says goodbye to Flacco
Having a Super Bowl MVP in the quarterback room was very valuable to the Browns, who have two rookie quarterbacks from this year's draft in Gabriel and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel said he learned a lot from Flacco during his brief time as teammates
“I think just overall his process, how he’s been about his business from day one, really," Gabriel said when asked about what he learned from Flacco.
"How he approaches meetings, practice, you know, taking care of his body, kind of his daily routine. So, I think you just, you pick up on that as you’re around people and try to make it your own and learn how you can improve your routine. But more importantly, just the friendship and the person he is. Although there is an age gap, I think just being able to connect and have those conversations, I appreciate those a lot.”
While the Browns had value in keeping Flacco, it's clear they want to focus on the future and see what Gabriel has to offer as a rookie. Gabriel completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.
It's clear the Browns like what they have in Gabriel, taking away any doubt in a return to Flacco as the team's starting quarterback by trading him. Otherwise, they wouldn't have made the trade in the first place.
Gabriel will have another chance to prove himself in Week 6 when the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their annual trip to Acrisure Stadium.