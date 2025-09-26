Browns OC shares the key for Joe Flacco to get back on track
Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns were headed toward disaster last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The offense was so bad the word "stagnant" would not do the it justice. Then, a miracle happened thanks to heroics from Grant Delpit, Andre Smzyt, and one of the cleanest spike operations fans have ever seen.
The win pushed the Browns to 1-2, which is right in the thick of the AFC North race. So for now, talks of an imminent quarterback change are being tabled and the focus is back on Flacco and his improvement. Is that possible at the age of 40?
Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees seems to think so. Rees, who is seven years Flacco's junior at 33, shared a simple key to get the veteran back on track.
"We just got to get him comfortable," Rees said per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. This sounds simple in nature, but it makes sense after watching the first three games of the season.
The offense in general is struggling to get any sort of consistent flow. Week 1 saw Flacco throw the ball 45 times, as the running game produced 49 yards on 21 carries. Week 2's blowout loss to Baltimore was more of the same as Flacco threw the ball 45 times. The running game got a little better as Quinshon Judkins debuted with 61 yards on the ground.
The running game finally came alive in Week 3, as Judkins finished with 94 yards on 18 carries. That helped make up for a dreadful 142-yard performance from Flacco.
But it's not just the running game, it's the whole offense. Receivers, including Jerry Jeudy, continue to drop passes and Flacco audibly had to yell at guys to get lined up properly multiple times in Sunday's win over Green Bay. That fact alone may help explain why the team is in no rush to go to a rookie quarterback with so many rookies at the other skill positions.
But again, it goes beyond the skill positions. Flacco is down his expected starting tackles in Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones. He played nearly all of Sunday's game without both men in a game where Micah Parsons was doing his best to cause disruption, finishing with two quarterback hits.
So how will Rees and the offense get Flacco comfortable? More balance on offense will be a starting point, and Judkins' breakout game in Week 3 does provide optimism moving forward. Receivers not dropping passes will help too, and Jeudy needs to take a step toward being a true No. 1. He has been unable to make that leap his entire career, which is why he is in Cleveland in the first place.
Everyone needs to do their part, or else it will be nearly impossible for Flacco or others like Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to step into a remotely comfortable situation under center.