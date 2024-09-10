Browns Pluck Linebacker Off Saints Practice Squad For Active Roster
After losing two linebackers to different injuries in Week 1 of the season, the Cleveland Browns are addressing their sudden need at the position.
According to multiple reports, Cleveland has officially signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson off the New Orleans Saints practice squad and to their active roster. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the addition.
The news comes, unsurprisingly, two days after Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate went down with injuries during Cleveland's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Diabate exited the game in the third quarter due to what has been described as a hip injury and was promptly ruled out. Later, in the fourth quarter, came the Fields ankle injury as he was also ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
During his Monday press conference head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that both Fields and Diabate would be considered "week-to-week" moving forward. It's unclear exactly how much time either could miss, but the Hudson signing certainly points to the team now having a void to fill at least in the short-term.
Hudson is in his fifth season in the pros after spending the first four of those in Washington as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's started 12 games over the course of his career, including eight just last year for the Commanders. His 2023 campaign was cut short however by an ankle injury in Week 13.
In Week 1 this past weekend Hudson was one of the Saints two practice squad elevations ahead of kickoff. He played 19 snaps in the team's blowout win over the Panthers.