Browns Pluck Linebacker Off Saints Practice Squad For Active Roster

A pair of Cleveland Browns linebackers went down with injuries in Week 1 loss to Dallas Cowboys

Spencer German

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After losing two linebackers to different injuries in Week 1 of the season, the Cleveland Browns are addressing their sudden need at the position.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has officially signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson off the New Orleans Saints practice squad and to their active roster. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the addition.

The news comes, unsurprisingly, two days after Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate went down with injuries during Cleveland's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Diabate exited the game in the third quarter due to what has been described as a hip injury and was promptly ruled out. Later, in the fourth quarter, came the Fields ankle injury as he was also ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

During his Monday press conference head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that both Fields and Diabate would be considered "week-to-week" moving forward. It's unclear exactly how much time either could miss, but the Hudson signing certainly points to the team now having a void to fill at least in the short-term.

Hudson is in his fifth season in the pros after spending the first four of those in Washington as a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's started 12 games over the course of his career, including eight just last year for the Commanders. His 2023 campaign was cut short however by an ankle injury in Week 13.

In Week 1 this past weekend Hudson was one of the Saints two practice squad elevations ahead of kickoff. He played 19 snaps in the team's blowout win over the Panthers.

SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

