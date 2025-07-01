Browns Projected to Draft Mobile Quarterback No. 1 Overall in 2026
The Browns added four new quarterbacks this offseason, following a turbulent 2024 campaign in which the team started Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe. However, if Cleveland struggles once again and can't significantly improve upon its 3-14 record from a year ago, the Browns may be inclined to shuffle their QB room once again.
Free agent and trade acquisitions Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett each have one year remaining on their contracts, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will combine to make less than $11 million total over the next four seasons. If none of the four quarterbacks stand out this fall, it wouldn't cost the Browns much to quickly pivot and look toward the future.
The 2026 NFL Draft class appears to be loaded at the quarterback position, and with two first-round picks after a trade with the Jaguars, Cleveland could be in a prime position to select one of the nation's top passers. In a new mock draft from ESPN analyst Matt Miller, the Browns are predicted to pick Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the No. 1 overall choice.
"Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- shouldn't prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here," Miller wrote. "Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield -- whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 -- in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness."
Klubnik is entering his senior season with the Tigers after leading Clemson to an ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff a season ago. In 2024, the Austin, Texas, native threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was also adept with his legs, gaining 642 yards and seven scores on the ground.
The Clemson quarterback is one of four passers in Miller's mock draft, joining Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) and Drew Allar (Penn State). With the Jaguars' pick, which ESPN's Football Power Index predicts will be No. 12 overall, Miller has the Browns taking Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.
It's still far too early to judge whether Gabriel and Sanders can be Cleveland's quarterbacks of the future, as neither has played in a game yet. However, Browns fans will have a strong 2026 quarterback class to look forward to if this season's quarterback play is anything like the last.