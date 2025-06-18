Browns' Shedeur Sanders Pulled Over After Driving 100 MPH
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was pulled over on Tuesday morning after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour.
The Fox 8 I-Team in Cleveland reported Wednesday afternoon that Sanders was stopped by a Strongsville police officer at 12:24 a.m. on June 17. The official report listed Sanders' speed as 101 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 60 miles per hour.
Sanders was issued a citation for speeding. The stop occurred on 71 North.
Fox 8 claimed to have reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.
The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. Widely projected to be a first-round or second-round pick, the former Colorado quarterback slid all the way to Cleveland's selection at No. 144 overall.
With the Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Sanders has been competing in mini-camp and offseason OTAs for the team's starting quarterback job with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. He signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns on May 19.
