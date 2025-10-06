Browns QB Dillon Gabriel breaks Vikings' defensive streak in London debut
In a game that came down to the final seconds, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel became the first QB to throw multiple touchdown passes against Brian Flores' vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense this season.
Gabriel also made history as the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first career start in an international game.
Gabriel broke the Vikings' defensive streak in Week 5 with scoring passes to tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku. Unfortunately, the rookie's debut effort fell short, as Cleveland lost 21-17 on Sunday in North London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Oregon product's first NFL touchdown was a short connection to Fannin Jr. in the first quarter, capping a seven-play, 47-yard drive following a Vikings fumble. His second score—a 9-yard strike to Njoku on third down between three Minnesota defenders—put Cleveland ahead 17-14 in the third quarter of the game.
Cleveland officially turned to Gabriel after veteran quarterback Joe Flacco struggled through the first four games of the season while leading the NFL with eight turnovers. The decision to start the rookie against defensive coordinator Brian Flores' complex defensive scheme came with risks, but Gabriel responded with controlled poise throughout the contest despite facing a pressure rate of over 30 percent.
The Browns' third-round draft pick finished his first NFL start with 19 completions for 190 yards on 33 passing attempts, for a passer rating of 94.3.
Cleveland was successful on all three fourth-down tries, but the team managed to convert just three of their 15 third-down attempts, which played a significant role in the Browns' Week 5 defeat.
According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Gabriel's average time-to-throw was a low 2.54 seconds, compared to 2.85 seconds for Flacco during the veteran's four starts. The rookie was efficient in the quick passing game, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 100 yards and two scores.
"There's always something to build on. No moral victories whatsoever," Gabriel told reporters after the game. "But I think regardless of result, week to week, there's a process," Gabriel added.
Garbiel will need to push the ball downfield to find success moving forward, but he should find improved opportunities against most opponents, beginning with the Pittsbugh Steelers next Sunday. The Vikings' passing defense ranks first in the NFL with opposing quarterbacks averaging just 5.7 yards in average depth of target, while allowing a meager 158 passing yards per contest.
Cleveland's rookie quarterback exceeded Minnesota's average allowed passing total, while finishing just under the elite defense's average in air-yards allowed. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski commented, "For a young player in that environment, versus that defense, to take care of the ball, make the plays he made, there were a lot of positives,”
Gabriel's deepest completion during his debut travelled just 28 yards through the air, the second lowest completed air distance among starting quarterbacks in Week 5.