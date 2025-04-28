Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' Popularity is Apparent After New Update
After selecting two quarterbacks in the draft to go with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns declared an open quarterback competition ahead of the 2025 NFL season. However, it seems fans of the team have already decided who they want under center.
The NFL announced its leaders in jersey sales from the weekend's draft, which may feature the best-selling jersey of a fifth-rounder in history. Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter leads the way, with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward of the Titans right behind.
As of Monday afternoon, the third-best-selling rookie jersey from the NFL Draft weekend is none other than Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cleveland drafted six players before Sanders, including Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. That hasn't stopped fans from buying as much merchandise of the former Colorado QB and son of Deion Sanders as possible.
Sanders, like many rookies, has not picked his jersey number yet. However, a jersey swap in a social media post from the team previously depicted the fifth-rounder as wearing No. 5, rather than his signature No. 2 that Sanders wore at Colorado, Jackson State and in high school.
The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 144 overall pick. His pedigree and talent do not exactly match his draft slot, and Browns fans' excitement for Sanders has shown that the round you're drafted in doesn't matter if you can become the quarterback of the future.