Browns receiver David Bell announces retirement due to off-field injury
The career of a 24-year-old Cleveland Browns wide receiver has come to an early end, following a stint with a serious injury.
David Bell took to social media to announce his retirement in a heartfelt post to the Cleveland organization. He revealed he was blindsided by an off-the-field injury that not only risked his football career, but put his life and limb in danger.
He thanked the Browns organization, his family and the city of Cleveland for all the support he received in his career.
Bell and his medical team decided it would be best for him to end his football journey.
The Browns selected Bell in the third round with the 99th overall pick of the 2022 draft out of Purdue.
Bell appeared in just one game since 2024, and 32 games since he was drafted.
Bell caught 41 passes in his career for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He seemingly began to figure it out in 2023 with quarterback Joe Flacco (and Jeff Driskel) at the helm, hauling in the only three touchdown passes of his career during that stretch.
Bell began to become a more consistent piece of the offense, and in the Browns playoff loss to the Houston Texans, he hauled in a team-high eight catches for 52 yards.
In 2024 Bell was put on the practice squad shortly after making the initial 53-man roster. He was called back up for a week two game against the Jackson Jaguars. He caught three passes for 27 yards in the win, but suffered a hip injury. That would be the last game Bell played in.
He spent the rest of the season on IR, and at the beginning of this season he was unavailable for OTAs and all offseason workouts. He was placed on the non-football injury list with a hip/undisclosed designation.
It’s clear something was worse than it seemed. Bell was never close to rejoining the Browns this season, and with the news of his retirement, it’s easy to see why.
This is difficult news for a Browns wide receiver room that is already devoid of talent. Jerry Jeudy is having a slump, Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash haven’t been able to get it going, and Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Baker are each on IR currently.
The Browns offense contiues to struggle, and this certainly dims the outlook for the future.
With a young wide receiver leaving the football behind, the Browns will be on the hunt for some new talent this offseason.