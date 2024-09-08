Browns Digest

Browns Reveal Starting Left Tackle With Announcement Of Week 1 Inactives

Ahead of their season opening matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns announced their official Week 1 inactives

Spencer German

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jack Conklin stretches before minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Browns Hof 3
The mystery of who will start at left tackle for the Cleveland Browns is officially answered.

Per the team's officialy Week 1 inactives list, veteran tackle Jack Conklin is inactive for Cleveland's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. That paves the way for James Hudson III to start on the left bookend of the offensive line.

There was speculation over the last two weeks that Conklin could play left tackle for the Browns in the season opener after he was activated to the 53-man roster on roster cutdown day. Conklin has been rehabbing from a serious knee injury he sustained in Week 1 of last season and practiced for the first time in a year two weeks back. In the end though, the team determined he wasn't quite ready to make his return to the field.

Along with Conklin, usual starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has also been working his way back from a knee injury of his own, which required arthroscopic knee surgery to resolve. He was ruled out by the team on Friday.

While it was all eyes on the tackle spot in particular, the rest of the Browns inactives included.

#17 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (3QB)
#25 CB Kahlef Hailassie
#26 CB Myles Harden
#57 DE Isaiah McGuire
#67 G Javion Cohen
#71 T Jedrick Wills Jr.
#78 T Jack Conklin

The team also announced that it was elevating cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and tackle Germain Ifedi from the practice squad to the active roster.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they announced prior to Sunday that tight end John Stephens will be out with a hamstring issue. The rest of their inactives include:

#15 Trey Lance (emergency third QB)
#37 Eric Scott (CB)
#76 Asim Richards (T)
#79 Matt Waletzko (T)
#83 Jalen Brooks (WR)
#91 Tyrus Wheat (LB)
#93 Viliami Fehoko Jr. (DL)

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

