Browns Star Corner Recruiting Terry McLaurin in Ohio State Reunion
Shortly after the breaking news came out that All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin had requested a trade, a former teammate took to social media to recruit the Commanders star to Cleveland.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who played with McLaurin at Ohio State from 2015 to 2017, expressed his interest in a reunion with the two-time Pro Bowler. If Washington decides to grant the trade request and he returns to the Buckeye state, McLaurin would play for a different team for the first time in his NFL career.
"My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey," Ward said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
McLaurin redshirted his true freshman season in 2014, then took the field with Ward in 2015. The corner played three seasons at Ohio State before the Browns selected him No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. McLaurin entered the draft a year later and was a third-round pick by Washington.
Since then, the ex-Buckeyes have starred at their respective positions. Ward has made the Pro Bowl in four of his seven seasons, while McLaurin was named an All-Pro in 2024 after a 13-touchdown season in which he helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship game.
McLaurin is entering the final season of a three-year, $68.4 million contract and has been seeking a new deal. After initially skipping training camp practices, McLaurin began holding in this week before requesting a trade on Thursday.
A Browns trade for McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, would likely be an expensive one. Especially considering Cleveland is still searching for a long-term answer at quarterback, it seems unlikely that Ward and McLaurin will play for the same team any time soon.