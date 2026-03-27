Ranking Cleveland Browns Previous Draft Classes Over the Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft have become synonymous with each other — for better or worse.

In the last five years, Cleveland hasn’t had many first-round picks to work with after their much-debated trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which sent three firsts to Houston.

Following their success in the 2025 NFL Draft, where multiple young players emerged as immediate starters with long-term potential, the Browns hope to strike gold again with the 2026 class loaded with legit NFL star prospects.

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a month away, making it the perfect time to kick off draft season by revisiting some of Cleveland’s draft classes from the last decade.

Notable Draft Classes Since 2015

2018

This draft class, following their winless season, was headlined by Cleveland’s two first-round picks, who became immediate impact players for the team—one still anchoring the roster today.

Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward were both drafted in the first four picks, then in the very next round, Cleveland drafted Nick Chubb who immediately became a fan favorite for his on-field talent and off the field kindness to the city.

Chubb was allowed to walk in free agency before the 2025 season, a heartbreaking departure that disappointed many Browns fans. His gruesome knee injury in 2023 derailed a career full of promise, leaving him without a team heading into 2026.

Ward remains the Browns' number one cornerback option, having spent his entire career—and life—in Ohio. Mayfield lasted just four seasons in Cleveland but still ranks fourth all-time in franchise passing yards. This trio helped lead the Browns into the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in 18 years.

2017

Cleveland had the privilege of holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and essentially got handed superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett on a silver platter.

Today, fans fully appreciate how this pick has transformed both Garrett into a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the Browns' defense into a perennial force.

On top of that, Cleveland used their other two first-round picks on highly touted safety Jabrill Peppers and athletic tight end David Njoku. Njoku stayed with the Browns all the way through last season but has apparently bid farewell in pursuit of a new team.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was productive during his Browns tenure, learning under fellow rookie Myles Garrett who was already a star ahead of the curve. DeShone Kizer was also part of this 2017 draft class, forever linked to quarterbacking Cleveland's infamous 0-16 rookie season.

2021

This was the last draft class prior to 2025 where Cleveland had a first-round pick, selecting cornerback Greg Newsome II at 26th overall. The Browns rarely pick that late in the first round, but Newsome proved worthwhile through last season before his trade to Jacksonville for cornerback Tyson Campbell.

The only other noteworthy draft pick in 2021 was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who instantly became an impact starter on Cleveland’s defense.

His dominant and quick playstyle helped him attack every opposing player regardless of their size or stature. His unfortunate neck injury in 2024 has kept him off the field, and his NFL future remains in serious doubt due to its severity.

2025

What better than to save the best for last, as the Browns front office nailed their picks in a true make or break draft for general manager Andrew Berry.

Nearly all 2025 draft picks could become long-term impact players, led by backfield duo Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. Shedeur Sanders saw heavy 2025 action with Cleveland and may compete to start again in 2026.

A nice fill in for the absence of Owusu-Koramoah was the selection of Carson Schwesinger, who came into the league and made his presence felt, winning defensive rookie of the year in what was a difficult class of rookies in contention.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. saw more playing time than David Njoku, which could have been a factor in their decision to let him walk in hopes Fannin can continue to shine in their offense.