Browns superstar Myles Garrett, Tom Brady teaming up to play in Saudi flag football tournament
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is coming out of retirement to team up with Myles Garrett.
Sort of.
On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced that he’d be participating in a three-team flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia next year.
The Fanatics Football Classic will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on March 21, 2026. Brady and Garrett are set to be joined by fellow NFL superstars including Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, and others.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton are in line to lead the teams for this event.
Brady teamed up with Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, to promote the event. It’ll be televised on FOX, where Brady serves as a lead analyst during the NFL season.
The NFL is not behind this tournament, Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Raiders, revealed on Wednesday.
“Fanatics made us aware of the event but this is not a league initiative,” Brady said. “It’s up to the individual clubs to provide clearance for their active players to participate.”
That means Garrett, along with other NFL stars who would like to participate, will need approval from their respective teams to participate in this flag football event.
"It's a multi-year commitment," Brady said of this flag football tournament. "Obviously, we're getting off to a good start. The first year will be kind of where everyone's attention and energy is at. It's the first time we've ever done something like this, but all the players that I've talked to are excited about playing. Obviously, with the Olympics coming up in 2028, I think it's all the NFL players' first exposure to it, and I didn't want to miss out on being a part of it."
This offseason, the NFL approved that players will be permitted to participate in flag football at the Olympics in Los Angeles in three years.
While flag football has continued to gain popularity, NFL stars are likely to participate in the Olympics in 2028.
Since this is not an NFL-sanctioned event, there’s a chance that the league could frown upon it. The NFL has struggled to generate significant interest in the annual Pro Bowl since turning it into a flag football game and events scattered throughout the weekend.
In 2023, Garrett injured his toe in the Pro Bowl’s “Gridiron Gauntlet” event and told reporters that he was “retired” from the festivities.
While the team has yet to comment on Garrett’s involvement in this event, the Browns would certainly prefer for Garret to stay as healthy as possible moving forward. He’s been a gamewrecker to start the 2025 season, despite Cleveland’s 0-2 record.
Garrett just signed a record-setting four-year contract extension worth $160 million this offseason.