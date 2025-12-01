Myles Garrett frustrated with Cleveland Browns' inability to disrupt 49ers' offense

Myles Garrett wasn't too happy with what occurred on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns played host to the San Francisco 49ers from Huntington Bank Field, falling 26-8. The 18-point difference was spotlighted by a really strong offensive presence from the 49ers, with quarterback Brock Purdy finishing the game with 16 completions for 168 yards and one touchdown.

He controlled the game well, while not trying to do too much. He was only sacked once and didn't turnover the ball as he led the 49ers to the team's ninth win on the 2025 campaign.

However, Garrett reportedly clenched his jaw in discomfort when asked about the pocket control Purdy had.

“There seemed to be a lot of opps with how close it was, but [Purdy] likes getting out on time or he sees me,” Garrett said. “Credit to him, he avoided the rush well.”

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year was able to force his way into the backfield a few times, delivering one crushing blow that made every 49ers fan turn away for a moment. But, Purdy shrugged off the powerful shot and maintained his composure.

On Monday, Nov. 24, Purdy struggled with three turnovers in a win over the Carolina Panthers. It was speculated that such issues in Purdy's game would directly result in a lack of confidence on the road in Cleveland, but the line protected him well and he was able to get the job done.

Outside of Garrett, who ended the game with three quarterback hits, only four other members of the Browns' defense were able to get in the backfield and get a push on Purdy.

It would be rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham, and veteran defensive linemen Cameron Thomas and Maliek Collins.

Even when opting to run the football, the 49ers kept the Browns' defensive front on its heels. Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 53 yards and one score, while backup running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 26. That's not a large count of rushing yards, but it was enough to continuously reset the chains and keep offensive drives going for the 49ers.

Cleveland's defense only ended the game with four tackles for a loss, one of which came from Garrett on his sack on Purdy.

Schwesinger and defensive tackle Shelby Harris were the only other players to bring down a ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage.

While Garrett and the Browns' defense had an off game, it hasn't been a recurring issue this season.

The 29-year-old defensive end is leading the NFL in sacks this season with 19, 3.5 away from the all-time record for sacks in a season as he makes his case for 2025 Defensive Player of the Year honors. His mark of 19 is also the Browns' record.

Alongside Garrett, Schwesinger is also leading the race for an NFL award. The first-year professional is in the hunt for Rookie Defensive of the Year honors, an award he should more than likely take home unless New York Giants defensive end Abdul Carter has a late-season surge.

With the team going up against a struggling Tennessee Titans team this next week, the defensive unit should be able to get right back up to speed and regain much needed confidence.

The Browns will look to get right back in the win column on Sunday, Dec. 7, when they play host to the Titans from Huntington Bank Field. The two sides will square away at 1:00 p.m.