Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. breaks rookie record
Coming off of a massive win on Sunday against Miami, Cleveland has gotten excellent play from their rookies this season.
Dillon Gabriel has played safe and steady, Quinshon Judkins has been the best rookie running back in the NFL, and Carson Schwesinger has been extremely solid as the man in the middle for the defense. Mason Graham has been great up the middle. He had a tipped ball and a tackle for loss vs the Dolphins.
You can also mention undrafted free agent Adin Huntington, who has contributed this year. Dylan Sampson has also found his spots for this offense.
One guy who has also been breaking Browns records is rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In his first seven games, Fannin has racked up 32 receptions, which is the most by a Browns rookie through the first seven games of the season.
In the last game, Fannin caught four passes for 36 yards in the win. Fannin now also leads the Browns in receiving yards this season with 290 yards, leading the team in yards after catch with 164. Another impressive stat is that Fannin has the highest catch percentage other than running backs on the team, catching 74.4% of targets to him.
Fannin only trails Colts tight end Tyler Warren in terms of most receptions from rookies this season.
The Browns' rookie reception record was set by Kevin Johnson in 1999 with 66 receptions, which Fannin looks to be on the path to break, as he already has 32. With 10 games remaining, Fannin would have to average 3.5 receptions a game for the rest of the season, which looks doable as so far he’s averaging 4.5 a game this year.
In terms of rookie receiving yards, the Browns' record is 986 yards, set by Kevin Johnson in 1999. Fannin now sits at 290 yards through seven games. Fannin would have to average over 70 receiving yards a game over the last 10 games, which may be more far-fetched.
Nevertheless, Fannin has been super impressive and productive in his rookie season so far. Coming into the draft, it was mentioned that Fannin may not have the size or athleticism to be good in the NFL, but the numbers never lie.
Depending on what happens with David Njoku's injury and offseason, it is great that the Browns have Fannin as a reliable, tough-running, young tight end moving forward for the team.