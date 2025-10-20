Kevin Stefanski confirms he lit into Browns offense before Dolphins win
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is oftentimes criticized for his lack of emotion on the sideline.
But after the Browns beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, longtime right guard Joel Bitonio explained that Stefanski increased the intensity of Monday’s meetings after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stefanski confirmed that on Monday.
"We had a little intensity on Monday. I think that was just frustration boiling over, but he was intense and laid out expectations, especially us on offense,” Bitonio said after defeating the Dolphins.
It certainly sounds like Stefanski did not hold back when addressing his offense.
“The Philly comes out every once in awhile,” Stefanski said.
Stefanski was raised in Philadelphia, joking with the media as he confirmed that his aggressive side came out after Cleveland’s horrific showing against the Steelers in Week 6.
It’s the second time Stefanski has gone back to his Philadelphia roots in his last few media availabilities. Just last week, when being asked about the noise surrounding his job security, Stefanski replied that he grew up in Philadelphia as a longtime WIP radio listener. He said that he can’t listen to that sort of outside noise in his current seat.
The noise did not matter much at all for the Browns – who exposed the Dolphins in a 31-6 blowout. The Browns were able to surpass 18 points for the first time since last season as Quinshon Judkins rushed for three touchdowns.
“I think the guys answered the bell. I've never lost faith in him since I've been here,” Bitonio said of Stefanski. “I think this is my sixth year with him now, and when things get tough he makes a stand and he puts us in the best position possible."
The Browns were prepared for victory against the Dolphins, who were the far less disciplined and more penalized team.
Because of heavy rain and winds during the first quarter, Stefanski stuck with the rushing attack even when it wasn’t exactly working. The Browns uncharasteristically won the coin toss at the start of the game and decided to take the football. After three straight rushing attempts could not muster a first down, Stefanski punted.
But the Browns never gave up on the run game. Judkins had 25 attempts. The Browns didn’t ask too much out of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who played another clean game.
While the Dolphins are a bad team, the Browns were able to capitalize on a smart game plan and quiet the noise surrounding their own dysfunctional offense for one week.