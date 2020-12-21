Updated Cleveland Browns Playoff Picture

With the Cleveland Browns win over the New York Giants the playoffs picture becomes more realistic going forward. The Browns currently sit at 10-4 overall and hold the first wildcard spot in the AFC and fifth overall.

If the playoffs were to start after this week, Cleveland would again travel to Tennessee to take on the four seed Titans. Browns were victorious over Tennessee just a few weeks ago on the road.

Defeating the Indianapolis Colts early in the season works well in the Browns favor, since the AFC South comes down to the Colts and Titans. The second place team in that division, Cleveland would likely hold the tie breaker over.

Behind the Browns in the wildcard standings is indeed the Colts, then the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins both at 9-5. It really comes down to these teams and possibly the Titans if they lose a game, to take the wildcard spots.

The Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets next week, a game they could possibly clinch the playoffs in. Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the Indianapolis Colts would help, as would the Las Vegas Raiders beating the Miami Dolphins. A world where 11 wins doesn’t get you in the playoffs in the NFL, would be quite crazy. Jets coming off a win over the Los Angeles Rams, they can’t afford to win another game due to their draft position.

It has been this way all along and still stands, the Cleveland Browns control their playoff destiny and only they could hurt that. The motto of one week at a time has paid off for this team.