Top AFC Team Floated as Trade Suitor for Browns' Myles Garrett
Will the Cleveland Browns trade Myles Garrett this offseason?
That is the question many in Cleveland are asking themselves, and while a Garrett move is unlikely, it cannot be entirely dismissed.
Should the Browns place Garrett on the trade block, there would be no shortage of potential suitors, but Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a very interesting possible trade partner for Cleveland: the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills were just eliminated from the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs—again—and may try to make some major moves in the coming months.
Pedraza feels that Buffalo's failure with Von Miller may prompt the team to hotly pursue Garrett.
"However, after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated on Sunday night in yet another AFC Championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs, it became clear that they're biggest flaw was their inability to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes in the pocket," Pedraza wrote. "They desperately need to revamp their defensive line this offseason if they want to keep contending. That's why it feels like they might begin to kick the tires on seeing just how much it'd take to land Garrett."
Garrett is coming off of yet another spectacular campaign in which he racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles en route to his sixth Pro Bowl selection.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Browns, but he has made it abundantly clear that he wants no part of a rebuild.
It may actually be best for both sides to seek a trade, but whether or not it actually happens is another story entirely.