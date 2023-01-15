Chargers HC Brandon Staley a Possibility for Browns Coordinator Job if Fired?

Some expect that Brandon Staley could be removed as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers due to their disappointing end to the season. Perhaps he ends up with the Cleveland Browns?

This season the Los Angeles Chargers had too strong of a roster to end their season in the wild card of the playoffs. For that reason particularly, many believe that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat. According to one NFL insider, Staley would be a candidate for the Cleveland Browns' open defensive coordinator job.

Cleveland fired Joe Woods from the position following a disappointing showing by the defense that led to a 7-10 finish in 2022. There have been several candidates lined up. Brian Flores interviewed for the job but could be a long shot since the Arizona Cardinals have an interest in him for their head coaching gig.

Jim Schwartz and Sean Desai both remain candidates for the job. Schwartz has interviewed while Desai should in the coming days. Jerod Mayo decided to stick around with the New England Patriots, so he pulled his name out.

Staley is just 40 years old and has Ohio ties as he was born in Perry, Ohio, then later went to Dayton. Staley spent a few years with John Carroll University, a division III school in Ohio. After that he went to coach linebackers with the Chicago Bears, followed by the Denver Broncos. After running the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, Staley received the Chargers in 2021 and has been coaching them for two seasons.

You don't often see a jump right back into being a coordinator when a head coach is fired, but Staley could be one of the exceptions we have seen recently.

