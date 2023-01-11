Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and left guard Joel Bitonio both put together terrific individual seasons in 2022. Both players were named to the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team, which is voted on by players at the said position and whom they lineup against.
Garrett put together his second straight season of 16 sacks and has the most sacks over the last two seasons. Nick Bosa was the other edge rusher to be named to the team, who is likely the Defensive Player of the Year.
Bitonio was the left guard on the team after allowing just one sack all season, he was especially terrific when you add in he was sandwiched between Jedrick Wills Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt for a period of time. Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was the other guard named.
A nice honor for two of the Browns best players that is voted on by the people who they go to work with.
