Bengals Sign Former Browns Kicker
The Cleveland Browns had kicker Cade York competing for their kicking job this season, but opted to move in a different direction before the start of the regular season.
York was shipped off in a trade to the Washington Commanders, but was shortly released by them as well.
He has remained patient waiting for another opportunity. Now, he seems to have found it.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to sign York to their practice squad. He seems likely to be the Bengals' kicker while Evan McPherson is sidelined due to being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
During the 2022 season with the Browns, York was the team's kicker. He ended up connecting on 24 of his 32 attempts and made 35 of his 37 extra point attempts. He hadn't played in a regular season game since that year before playing one game this season for the Commanders.
Unfortunately, in his one game with Washington, York missed both of his field goal attempts. He did make both of his extra points, but that was enough for the Commanders to move on.
At just 23 years old, York has plenty of time to turn things around. Perhaps, landing with Cincinnati will give him an opportunity to reset and prove that he can still be a legitimate NFL kicker.
While he has signed with a division rival, no one in Cleveland will be upset to see it. York alienated the Browns' fan base with his kicking struggles.
It will be interesting to see what York can end up doing in his new opportunity. The Bengals are clinging to slim playoff hopes and can't afford to have a kicker making mistakes.
York will have a lot of pressure on his leg as he looks to help Cincinnati get back on track and earn a future contract.