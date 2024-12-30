City Of Cleveland Invoking Controversial Law Against Browns Owner
The battle over where the Cleveland Browns will play their home games in 2029 took another turn on Monday.
According to Fox 8 News in Cleveland, city Mayor Justin Bibb is poised to send a letter to team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam fully invoking the Art Modell Law, which would see the city seek new ownership for the team. It's the latest attempt by city officials to block the Haslam's plan to build a state of the art dome in Brook Park and abandon the team's current stadium on the lakefront.
“I am writing this letter on behalf of the City of Cleveland (the “City”) to the Cleveland Browns Football Company LLC (the “Browns”), as owner of the professional sports team known as the Cleveland Browns,” Bibb writes in the letter.
He then goes on to outline the parameters of the Art Modell Law, which prevent any owner of a local sports team from moving said organization out of a tax supported facility, unless certain parameters are met. The letter outlined those parameters.
“As you are well aware, in 1996, following the relocation of the Browns to Baltimore, the Ohio General Assembly enacted, and the Governor signed, Ohio Revised Code § 9.67. Known as the Modell Law, the statute provides in full:
“No owner of a professional sports team that uses a tax-supported facility for most of its home games and receives financial assistance from the state or a political subdivision thereof shall cease playing most of its home games at the facility and begin playing most of its home games elsewhere unless the owner either:
“(A) Enters into an agreement with the political subdivision permitting the team to play most of its home games elsewhere;
“(B) Gives the political subdivision in which the facility is located not less than six months’ advance notice of the owner’s intention to cease playing most of its home games at the facility and, during the six months after such notice, gives the political subdivision or any individual or group of individuals who reside in the area the opportunity to purchase the team.”
According to Bibb's letter, the Haslams have not provided the city or other parties the opportunity to purchase the team, per the law. The city, it appears wants to facilitate that potential transaction in an effort to keep the team downtown for years to come.
The Haslams have are already making progress on their plans to build a domed stadium in Brook Park, including recently identifying a developer for the mixed-use development surrounding the stadium. While the team goes through the necessary logistics to follow through on the project, the Haslams have also filed legal action in federal court seeking clarity on the Modell Law. That case is currently pending in court.