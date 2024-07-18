Cleveland Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Linebacker
No area of the defense saw more turnover than the Browns linebacker group.
Former Starters Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker signed elsewhere this offseason. Paving the way for Cleveland to add veterans Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush. The most notable returner, of course, is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Let's take a look at the linebacker room a week out from camp:
Where Things Stand:
It makes sense to start with Owusu-Koramoah, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and after a breakout season last fall he's in line to take another leap in 2024. One that could put him in line for a big pay day from Cleveland as well. His 20 tackles for a loss led all linebackers last season. He's become the rangey, heat seeking missile the Browns hoped he would after drafting him in the second round in 2020 and is the highlight of this position group.
Meanwhile, Hicks may be new to Cleveland but he's no stranger to being the quarterback of a defense at middle linebacker. He also is no stranger to Jim Schwartz defense, having played in this scheme in Philadelphia from 2016-2019. Now they reunite looking to keep the Browns defense at the top of the league. Hicks is looking to follow int he footsteps of Walker who was an important vocal leader on that side of the ball the last few years.
Devin Bush is expected to slot in as the other outside backer. Coming to Cleveland represents a fresh start for the former Steelers first-round pick. After injuries derailed his tenure in Pittsburgh he had a respectable bounce back season in Seattle last year, making 37 total tackles including five for a loss. Don't hold his time with the Steelers against him though, he is the son of a former Browns safety after all. In a full-circle moment he now gets an opportunity to suit up for the Browns.
Headlining the reserve group is rookie Nathaniel Watson who has a chance to make a real impact on special teams as well as at his natural linebacker position. He led the SEC in tackles last season at Mississippi State. Fans should come to love Watson's personality as they get to know him more.
Both Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate return for the Browns as players who are very familiar with the system and culture in Cleveland. Fields in particular saw some solid playing time last year due to so many injuries throughout the season and is a nice depth option. Diabate flashed some things in the preseason last year that helped him earn a roster spot prior to the season.
Entering training camp squarely on the roster bubble are third-year player Caleb Johnson, Browns 2023 practice squarder Charlie Thomas III and undrafted rookie Winston Reid. All three players could end up on Cleveland's practice squad, assuming they miss the cut.
Storylines To Follow:
Topping the list of major storylines is whether or not the Browns will come to terms on an extension with JOK prior to the season. Reports seem to indicate the two sides aren't close on a deal at the moment, which puts the Browns in a precarious situation. If they don't pay him now and he follows up a Pro Bowl season with an All-Pro caliber one, they risk owing him even more money next offseason. If Cleveland figures things out with Cooper in the coming weeks, JOK is next in line for a new deal.
Another thing to watch centers around Hicks at the middle linebacker spot. Not that he's not well-equipped for the job, it's just a different voice calling the shots for the Browns defense. That's not a bad thing, it may even be a good thing, However, communication is key on defense and it will be critical for the team to pick up where this unit left off in 2023.
Projected Depth Chart:
WLB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Mohamoud Diabate, Charlie Thomas III
MLB: Jordan Hicks, Nathaniel Watson, Caleb Johnson
SLB: Devin Bush, Tony Field II, Winston Reid
